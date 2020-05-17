Randal Jack Gernsbacher passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.Randy was born on March 20, 1953 in Ft. Worth, Texas. He graduated from Winston Churchill High School and earned a business degree from UTSA. Randy worked at several businesses including Levinson Restaurant Supply and most recently as an ambassador at Centro.Randy will be remembered for his kind and gentle nature and love of family. He was predeceased by his father, Robert Gernsbacher and is survived by his mother Marjorie Gernsbacher; daughter and son-in-law Alexis and Steffen Heininger; son Ryan Gernsbacher; granddaughters Sabine and Lorelei Heininger; sister and brother-in-law Claudia and Donald Bankler; sister and brother-in-law Susan and Lawrence Siegel; aunt Ruth Lerner; formerspouse Natalie Gernsbacher, in-laws Ruth and Murray Toback, siblings-in-law Beverly and Howard Feldman and Frank and Kathleen Toback; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.A celebration of Randy's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to San Antonio Food Bank or Jewish Family Service San Antonio.