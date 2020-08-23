Randall Clay Agee was born August 23, 1947 in Roanoke, Virginia to Randolph and Francis Agee, and on August 16, 2020, at the age of 72, he went to Heaven.

Being a hard worker all his life, he did not retire until March 2020.

Randy served in the US Air Force for over 21 ½ years. He began as an enlisted Communications Intelligence Analyst, in southern Italy and Alaska, before attending Virginia Western Community College, where he met his wife of nearly 47 years, Laura Motley. After graduating, he attended East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Psychology, with a minor in Sociology in 1976, and his Master of Arts in Psychology in 1979. While at ETSU, Randy served as the Chapter President of Psi Chi National Honor Society in Psychology, and concurrently worked at Watauga Area Mental Health Center as the coordinator for a program for challenged kids. Randy then re-entered the Air Force as a Behavioral Science officer.

During the next 17 ½ years as a commissioned officer, he served as Deputy Director for Research at the Air Force Quality Institute; taught AFROTC to seniors at the University of Memphis; served as an Occupational Analyst, Plans Chief, and Chief of Enlisted Occupations Analysis at the USAF Occupational Measurement Center at Randolph AFB TX. His favorite assignment was representing the United States of America to Canada, as an Exchange Officer for the Air Force. While there, he served as an OA Team Leader at the Directorate for Military Occupational Structures, National Defense Headquarters, in Ottawa, Ontario.

Since Randy retired from the USAF, he worked more than 20 years providing consulting services to commercial and government clients. He was a senior scientist with Metrica, Inc., an international firm engaged in government and commercial project management, and also consulted with companies such as Operational Technologies Corporation {OptTech}. Randy also had his own consulting firm, Independent Job Analysis, and was a business manager for the Mitchell Group, where he acted as Managing Editor for Ergometrika, their online journal publishing work measurement research.

Randy also served as President of the San Antonio Chapter of the International Society for Performance Improvement {ISPI} for nine years, twice served as an Elder on the Session for Holy Trinity Presbyterian Church, and was assistant den leader for the Cub Scouts.

Randy liked music and learning, and was certified in both Part One and Two of the History of Rock, offered through Coursera and also took a course on Anatomy and Physiology. He also had a talent for languages, and knew French, Russian, Arabic, and Hebrew.

Randy was the proud husband of Laura Motley Agee of Roanoke and Fredericksburg VA, and father of one son, Daniel, who was born to Laura and Randy while they were assigned to Canada in the early 1980s.

He is also survived by his sister, Deborah Agee Reedy and her husband, Kenneth, nephew, Kenneth Shawn Reedy, niece, Kelley Reedy Robertson, as well as numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews.

There will be a viewing at Colonial Funeral Home, Universal City, TX and services will be held at Holy Trinity Presbyterian Church San Antonio, TX.

He will be buried at Sherwood Memorial Park, after a viewing and funeral service at Oakey's Funeral in Salem, VA.

Randy was a very loving, good man and he will be missed tremendously. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Cancer Research Institute cri or MD Anderson Cancer Hospital, Houston, TX.