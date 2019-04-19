|
Randall (Randy) Dean Miller lost his courageous hard fought battle with Pancreatic Cancer on Sunday, April 14, 2019 surrounded by his family. Randy loved fishing, hunting and golfing. He lived life to the fullest and will be missed by his family and numerous friends. He is survived by his son, Cody Miller and his wife Jennifer; sisters, Ricki Ford and her husband Roger, Marci Prater and her husband Shane; one grandson, Canon; nine nephews that he loved dearly, Brian Stevens and his wife, Kristi, Taylor Ford and his wife Kristina, Turner Ford, Tucker Ford, Tanner Ford, Tyler Ford, Blake Prater and his wife Lauren, Grant Prater and his wife Amanda and Luke Prater. Randy also claimed Grant's two daughters, Kynleigh and Presleigh as his grandkids. He loved those two little girls. Memorial Service will be Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 10 am at Oak Meadow United Methodist Church, 2740 Hunters Green, San Antonio, TX 78231.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Boysville at www.boysvilletexas.org or P O Box 369, Converse, TX 78109.
