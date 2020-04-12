|
Randall Lacey Whitten of San Antonio, born June 27, 1951 entered into the arms of Jesus, His Savior on April 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lacey R. and Jo Ann Whitten and brother-in-law, Fred D. Snyder III. He is survived by his wife Nancy [nee Snyder], children Laci Ulmer [Wes], Cassi Wieland [Craig], Sam, Claire, JoAnna, Susi, grandson Caden Wieland, sisters Caren Alyfantis [Themis], Jenise Shaver [John], brothers Bradley [Leigh], Lacey [Kathleen], sisters-in-law Vicki Snyder, Amy Hickey [Kevin] and eleven nieces and nephews. Randy was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, son and uncle.
Randy graduated from Alamo Heights High School, Trinity University, and earned a Doctorate of Dental Surgery degree and a Pediatric Dental Specialty Certificate from UT Health San Antonio School of Dentistry. He practiced dentistry in the United States Army and in San Antonio for over 34 years, and was a highly regarded pediatric dentist, where his calm manner, soft voice, relaxed demeanor and love for children enabled him to pursue his dream of helping people.
From an early age, Randy had an adventurous spirit and a love for the outdoors, which he shared with his wife, siblings and children. He enjoyed biking, fishing, snorkeling, hiking, canoeing, and backpacking. With his artistic talent, he delighted his family with cartoon drawings and beautiful watercolors.
He was a gentle, kind, and loving man with a wonderful sense of humor who dedicated his life to his family and helping people. As a devout Christian, his love for the Lord was reflected in his generosity, honesty and work ethic. He never failed to go out of his way for those around him, always encouraging his children to do what they love and helping them reach their goals. His big heart, calm and steady presence, and ability to lighten up any situation will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
A private graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Park with a Celebration of Life to take place at a future date when it is safe to gather.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to SAMMinistries, Haven for Hope or a .