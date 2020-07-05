1/1
RANDALL VOGES PAGE
1953 - 2020
Randall Voges Page passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on June 28, 2020 at the age of 67.

He was born to the late Carrol and Gladys Page on May 16, 1953 in San Antonio, Texas. He married Lucille Gass and went on to reside on their ranch in Bulverde. Randy is survived by his wife of 45 years, Lucille, as well as their 2 children: Chris Page and wife, Misty; his first grandchild, Jackson Page; Traci Breen and husband, Chris.

Randy took great pride in his garden, often growing plentiful amounts of vegetables to share with friends and neighbors. He also loved spending time at the family coast house in Aransas Pass where he would take his boat out in the channel with hopes of catching trout and red fish.

Due to the COVID crisis, a private graveside service will be conducted at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Bulverde for immediate family.

Porter Loring North is accepting flowers on our behalf or memorials can be made in Randy's name to St. Paul Lutheran Church of Bulverde or Bulverde Area Humane Society.

Expressions of sympathy and remembrance can be made at porterloring.com

Arrangements with




Published in Express-News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
July 4, 2020
Traci,
My deepest condolences to you and your loved ones during this time. May God continue to bring peace, comfort, and strength to you all. ❤
With love,
Blanca
Blanca Mora
Family Friend
July 4, 2020
Traci,
We are so sorry about your sweet dad's passing. You and your family are in our prayers. May you all find comfort knowing what a blessing your dad was to all of you.
With love,
John and Tracey Sursa
Tracey Sursa
Family Friend
July 4, 2020
Lucille,
We are so sorry to hear of Randy's passing. Our hearts are heavy with sadness for you and your family. My the Lord's peace and comfort surround you and fill you.
Rodney and Janice
Janice Jarrell
Friend
