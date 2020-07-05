Randall Voges Page passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on June 28, 2020 at the age of 67.

He was born to the late Carrol and Gladys Page on May 16, 1953 in San Antonio, Texas. He married Lucille Gass and went on to reside on their ranch in Bulverde. Randy is survived by his wife of 45 years, Lucille, as well as their 2 children: Chris Page and wife, Misty; his first grandchild, Jackson Page; Traci Breen and husband, Chris.

Randy took great pride in his garden, often growing plentiful amounts of vegetables to share with friends and neighbors. He also loved spending time at the family coast house in Aransas Pass where he would take his boat out in the channel with hopes of catching trout and red fish.

Due to the COVID crisis, a private graveside service will be conducted at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Bulverde for immediate family.

Porter Loring North is accepting flowers on our behalf or memorials can be made in Randy's name to St. Paul Lutheran Church of Bulverde or Bulverde Area Humane Society.

Expressions of sympathy and remembrance can be made at porterloring.com

