RANDOLPH VICKERS

Randolph Paul Osbourne Vickers, known to all as Randy, was born in Monmouth, England. His father, Aubrey Vickers, was an American soldier based in England during World War II, when he met Randy's mother, Margaret Jenkins. They married and eventually settled in Sherman, Texas, along with Randy's brother, Marty. Randy earned his BA from Carthage College in 1966 and his M.B.A from Indiana University in 1968. The Army then gave him the outstanding opportunity to join them, which he graciously accepted and served in Korea until 1970. Randy found the kindness in everyone. He was patient and fair almost to a fault in business, and found his way to developing a successful printing company, as well as spending time on passion projects. He was a true entrepreneur at heart and ever the optimist.

To quote him, he "hit the jackpot the third time around" when he married his wife, Linda, in 2003. In total they were together for over 20 years and loved and supported one another without reservation. Randy was blessed with three children (and their respective partners), whom he loved with all his heart: Deborah Jenrick (Chuck); Kelly Stepanek (Mike), and Brett Vickers (Amy). He was also grateful to have three stepchildren, Matt Stanton (Denise), Lindsay Tucker (Kevin), and Laura Smith. Additionally, his many grandchildren gave him immense joy. Randy was extremely proud of his family. In life, Randy found zen on the golf course, fun competition on the basketball court, and cuddles from his favorite animals (Coco and Hobbes). His dry sense of humor never faltered, even through the tough times.

His goal was to make every nurse laugh, and he was always successful. His patience and love were never-ending for those who spent time with him. Randy departed this life after a long health battle at the age of 75. He had long dubbed himself a cockroach based on his unique ability to cheat death at every turn.Those of us who love him are forever grateful to the wonderful doctors and staff at the Texas Transplant Institute at Methodist for the many years of life he was allowed to spend with family and friends following his transplant. Life will never be the same without Randy. Those who had the honor of spending time with him felt an aura of gratitude, kindness, humor, and love. Though Randy will be missed, we know he is off on his next adventure.

A Celebration of life will be planned at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance or the San Antonio Food Bank. In the wise words of Calvin & Hobbes, "It's a magical world, Hobbes, ol' buddy... Let's go exploring!"