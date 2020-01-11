|
Randy Carol Dugan, born April 1, 1959 in Ft. Worth, TX, passed on January 7, 2020 in San Antonio. Randy is survived by wife Charlotte, daughters Amanda Maloney (husband Grant) and Sarah Maxwell, grandchildren Cullen, Davin, Keira, and Eva, parents O.C. and Glennetta Dugan, sister Sheri Flowers, brother Toby Dugan. He was preceded in death by his grandparents T.P. and Delilah Phillips, and Lorene Dugan-Cox. Randy married Charlotte in 1980. His daughters and grandchildren were the joy of his life. Randy worked hard for his family, he enjoyed sports, he loved people and he never met a stranger.
Memorial service will be January 18, 2020 2:00 at Northwest Church of Christ, 9681 W Loop 1604 N San Antonio, TX 78254.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 11, 2020