Randy Ray Vrana passed away suddenly on September 24, 2019 at the age of 67. Randy was born May 30, 1952 to parents William Vrana and Joyce R. Vrana in Houston, Texas. Randy, his brother Larry and their parents moved to Corpus Christi in December 1953. Randy attended Robert Wilson Elementary, Carl Hamlin Jr. High and W. B. Ray High School, where he played on the Junior Varsity tennis team and graduated in 1970. He then entered The University of Texas at Austin, graduating in 1974 with a BBA in Accounting. After graduation, he worked for the Corpus Christi accounting firm Collier, Johnson and Woods, PC from 1974 to 2000, becoming a partner early on. His practice transitioned from public accounting to concentrated Management Consulting, with emphasis on Project Management and Change Transformation. His projects were located in England, Australia, Scotland, Switzerland, Northern Ireland, South America, Canada and the United States and were a source of many fascinating stories derived from his experiences. As Chief Executive Officer for Raven Resource Group, LLC, Randy was engaged in management advisory service overseeing acquisitions. Randy's entrepreneurial spirit led him to both join others in forming new businesses and to form new businesses of his own. He was a Co-Founder of and Stockholder/Management Advisor to Texarome, Inc., Texas Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. and American Vetiver Company, a group of companies specializing in essential oils, flavors and fragrances, located in Kerrville and Leakey, Texas, and Haiti and the Dominican Republic. In September 1982, the Food Bank of Corpus Christi began operations and Randy served on the Board of Directors as the Treasurer and helped raised funds for the newly formed food bank. Randy and his wife, Julie, faithful contributors to Coastal Bend Food Bank, shared in the desire to feed with impact and deliver hope to families and individuals in the Coastal Bend area.
Randy was a director of Charter Bancshares, Inc. in Corpus Christi, Texas, for 15 years, from 2004 to 2019. During this time, he served on the Executive Committee and as Chairman of the Audit Committee and has been recognized by Resolution of the Board of Directors of Charter Bank for his substantial contribution both as a Leader and Director in the quality, growth and profitability of the bank. Randy was engaged in all aspects of the beef industry, and he served on the Texas Department of Agriculture Advisory Committee, developing a state animal identification program. As Founder of Hondo Creek Cattle Co., Ltd. Randy operated a South Texas cattle stocker and feeding company, whose operations included a stocker program of 5,000+ cattle with a feeding operation of 20,000 head capacity. His accomplishments included recognition by the beef industry for developing innovative and progressive cattle management programs and participation with Texas A&M University in the development of protocol for the cattle value chain. Upon learning he had to wait weeks for a crane to become available to install a large sign at his Beeville restaurant, Jake's All-American BBQ, Randy decided the crane business might be a lucrative venture and in 2007 with two partners, founded and owned Texas Southern Crane Services, LLC, which provides hydraulic all-terrain cranes to the energy and construction industries. Randy, along with three partners, also founded The Stone Cellar in Round Top, Texas, creating a destination venue offering a wine store, pub and live music. It was during his time as Senior Vice President, Acting Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Treasurer for Sam Kane Beef Processors, Inc. that Randy met Julie, a food scientist consulted to transition the company into value-added beef products, and an unprecedented, extraordinary love story began. Randy and Julie married December 2, 2010 and their love and devotion to each other was of profound note to everyone who knew them.
With their shared entrepreneurial spirit and love of gastronomy, they opened Southtown Pizzeria and Burger Culture, two restaurants in the King William, Southtown, Lavaca neighborhood of San Antonio, where they became woven into the fabric of the community. They partnered with Danielle Gamez Mendoza in "A Place For Paws", a pet boarding and grooming facility in Beeville, Texas, where Randy employed his building and design skills, creating a first class destination for dogs and cats of Bee County and beyond. Randy was interested throughout his life in a myriad of endeavors and subjects: business, history, World War II, architecture and antiquities, fly fishing in the mountains, gardening, farming, manufacturing, wine, painting, cooking and baking, possessing a superlative talent for bread baking. His gold standard was the bread his paternal Czechoslovakian Grandmother baked at home in Moravia, Texas. Randy's and Julie's love for animals and the beauty of rural South Texas married well, and their South Texas farm and ranch home provided a retreat and great source of pleasure and relaxation. Randy farmed hay for several years but spent the majority of his days there relaxing with Julie, their dogs, cats and horses while smoking his late afternoon cigar; planning and executing improvements to their home, gardens and land while enjoying the glorious sunsets. Tall and handsome with a sweet smile and quick wit, Randy radiated a larger-than-life charisma. He was devoted to his employees, clients, guests and customers, and Randy was the consummate host; always gracious and accommodating. He derived great enjoyment spending time with his and Julie's grandsons and was extremely proud of their scholastic, athletic and musical accomplishments. A devoted Beatles fan, Randy immediately nicknamed Arthur, their youngest grandson, "Ringo", when at the age of 2 he began doing crossovers with his brother's drumsticks. Music, particularly that of the Beatles, played a significant role in Randy's life.
His love of music began at a young age with years of classical guitar lessons, going on to play the rock and roll music of the 1960s which he said defined his life. Randy was preceded in death by his parents, William and Joyce Vrana, and he is survived by his beloved wife Julie, brother Larry, grandsons Douglas, Vance and Arthur Varcasia, Uncle Eddie Vrana, Aunt Ollie Vrana Pospisil and numerous cousins. Funeral arrangements were made privately at his request and he chose The Cannoli Fund, whose mission is to improve the lives of companion and community dogs and cats in the King William and Lavaca neighborhoods of San Antonio, for memorials. Contributions made in his memory can be posted to The Cannoli Fund, Attention: Ms. Nancy Diehl, P.O. Box 831444, San Antonio, Texas 78283.