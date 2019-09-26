Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78205
(210) 226-7201
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78205
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78205
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78205
View Map
Committal
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
First Memorial Park Cemetery
20567 TX-16
Von Ormy, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raquel Solis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raquel P. Solis


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raquel P. Solis Obituary
February 22, 1930 - September 23, 2019
Raquel P. Solis (Ma), 89, went to be with her Lord on September 23, 2019. Raquel was born in Nueva Rosita, Coahuila, Mexico to Lazaro and Dionicia Ponce. Raquel was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grand mother and great-great grandmother, a devoted Jehovah Witness and loved sewing, gardening and baking.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband: Jose O. Solis (Shorty); Son: Vidal Solis Sr; daughter: Beatrice Solis. She is survived by her children: Bertha Coronado (Angel), Dora Barrientos (Luis), Victor Solis (Susie), Robert Solis (Maria), Jose Solis Jr. (Carol); 21 Grandchildren, 68 Great- Grandchildren, and 12 Great- Great-Grandchildren.

The family will welcome friends at Funeraria del Angel Roy Akers, 515 N. Main Ave. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 starting at 3:00 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. On Friday, September 27, 2019 the Funeral Procession will depart at 11:00 a.m. for a 12:00 p.m. Committal Service at First Memorial Park Cemetery 20567 TX-16, Von Ormy, TX 78073. The family would like to thank the staff at Trinity Hospice for their care of Mrs. Solis.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raquel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
Download Now