February 22, 1930 - September 23, 2019
Raquel P. Solis (Ma), 89, went to be with her Lord on September 23, 2019. Raquel was born in Nueva Rosita, Coahuila, Mexico to Lazaro and Dionicia Ponce. Raquel was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grand mother and great-great grandmother, a devoted Jehovah Witness and loved sewing, gardening and baking.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband: Jose O. Solis (Shorty); Son: Vidal Solis Sr; daughter: Beatrice Solis. She is survived by her children: Bertha Coronado (Angel), Dora Barrientos (Luis), Victor Solis (Susie), Robert Solis (Maria), Jose Solis Jr. (Carol); 21 Grandchildren, 68 Great- Grandchildren, and 12 Great- Great-Grandchildren.
The family will welcome friends at Funeraria del Angel Roy Akers, 515 N. Main Ave. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 starting at 3:00 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. On Friday, September 27, 2019 the Funeral Procession will depart at 11:00 a.m. for a 12:00 p.m. Committal Service at First Memorial Park Cemetery 20567 TX-16, Von Ormy, TX 78073. The family would like to thank the staff at Trinity Hospice for their care of Mrs. Solis.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 26, 2019