|
|
April 29, 1942 - April 4, 2019
Raquel Riojas, born April 29, 1942 in San Antonio, TX, to Roman and Juanita Ibarra, was called home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on April 4, 2019 at the blessed age of 76. She is reunited in heaven with her daughter Elizabeth Bean. She is loved and will be greatly missed by her children Christina Coronado (Ronnie), Rosalinda Martinez (Richard), Ermilo Guarnero III (Christine); 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; siblings Elida Alvear (Manuel), Jacob Ibarra (Mary), Helen Alvarado (Milton), Steve Ibarra (Patricia); cousin Jesse Martinez, as well as extended family members. Heaven has gained a treasured soul (1 Thessalonians 4:13-18). She will live forever in heaven and in the hearts of her family and friends.
Friends can contact the family for funeral services information.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 8, 2019