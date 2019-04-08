Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Raquel Riojas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raquel Riojas


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Raquel Riojas Obituary
April 29, 1942 - April 4, 2019
Raquel Riojas, born April 29, 1942 in San Antonio, TX, to Roman and Juanita Ibarra, was called home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on April 4, 2019 at the blessed age of 76. She is reunited in heaven with her daughter Elizabeth Bean. She is loved and will be greatly missed by her children Christina Coronado (Ronnie), Rosalinda Martinez (Richard), Ermilo Guarnero III (Christine); 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; siblings Elida Alvear (Manuel), Jacob Ibarra (Mary), Helen Alvarado (Milton), Steve Ibarra (Patricia); cousin Jesse Martinez, as well as extended family members. Heaven has gained a treasured soul (1 Thessalonians 4:13-18). She will live forever in heaven and in the hearts of her family and friends.

Friends can contact the family for funeral services information.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.