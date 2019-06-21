|
May 26, 1939 - May 9, 2019
On May 9, 2019, husband, son, father, and grandfather, Raul Apodaca Granby was welcomed into the arms of his Creator. Raul was born on May 26, 1939 in Las Cruces, New Mexico. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Bud and Candi Granby. Raul was a much loved and respected retired Peace Officer. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Sue Granby; sons, Ross Granby (Norma) and Ron Granby
(Elizabeth) grandchildren, Eric Granby, Ashley Granby, Amber Buchanan, Noel Granby, Cody Granby, Marcus Granby, Zachariah Granby, and Joel Granby; 4 great- grandchildren; brother, George Granby; cousins, Art Corona, Mona Saenz, and Rudy Saenz; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family, and many, many friends. A visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Finch Funeral Chapel- La Vernia.
Memorial Service
Saturday, June 22, 2019
10:00 a.m.
Finch Funeral Chapel
La Vernia, TX
Pastor Talamantez and Chaplain Paul Worley will officiate. You are welcome to sign the online guestbook at www.finchfuneralchapels.
com. Services in care of Finch Funeral Chapel, LLC.
Published in Express-News on June 21, 2019