Home

POWERED BY

Services
Finch Funeral Chapel - La Vernia
13767 Hwy 87
La Vernia, TX 78121
(830)779-1090
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Finch Funeral Chapel - La Vernia
13767 Hwy 87
La Vernia, TX 78121
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Finch Funeral Chapel - La Vernia
13767 Hwy 87
La Vernia, TX 78121
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raul Granby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raul Apodaca Granby


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Raul Apodaca Granby Obituary
May 26, 1939 - May 9, 2019
On May 9, 2019, husband, son, father, and grandfather, Raul Apodaca Granby was welcomed into the arms of his Creator. Raul was born on May 26, 1939 in Las Cruces, New Mexico. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Bud and Candi Granby. Raul was a much loved and respected retired Peace Officer. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Sue Granby; sons, Ross Granby (Norma) and Ron Granby

(Elizabeth) grandchildren, Eric Granby, Ashley Granby, Amber Buchanan, Noel Granby, Cody Granby, Marcus Granby, Zachariah Granby, and Joel Granby; 4 great- grandchildren; brother, George Granby; cousins, Art Corona, Mona Saenz, and Rudy Saenz; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family, and many, many friends. A visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Finch Funeral Chapel- La Vernia.

Memorial Service
Saturday, June 22, 2019
10:00 a.m.
Finch Funeral Chapel
La Vernia, TX

Pastor Talamantez and Chaplain Paul Worley will officiate. You are welcome to sign the online guestbook at www.finchfuneralchapels.
com. Services in care of Finch Funeral Chapel, LLC.
Published in Express-News on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Finch Funeral Chapel - La Vernia
Download Now