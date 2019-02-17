|
|
January 13, 1922 - February 5, 2019
Raul Berlanga Sosa, beloved husband and father, brother, uncle and friend, was born in San Antonio January 13, 1922, passing into the arms of his Lord February 5, 2019, preceded in death by wife Adeline, sister Della Villasana, brother Ernest, granddaughter Yolette Garces; survived by his brother Vicente, sister Dora Oviedo, daughters, Yolanda Zepeda, (Robert,) Patricia McQuade, (James,) his granddaughters Robette McLellan, (Edward,) Melissa, McQuade, (Lori,) Kristen, Hernandez, (Eric,) six great-grandchildren and devoted friends.
Devoted to family and country, R.B. served as medic and tailor during WW II; after, at Kelly AFB, retiring after 30 years. Always supportive to mother and family, Poppo loved life, family and God, counting himself as the "luckiest man in the world." Widowed after 53 years, he maintained home and social life until his health inevitably failed. The family thanks his caregivers for their loving interventions: Francoise, Marie, St. Luke's, Morningside Manor Christus Care. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to in his memory.
Arrangements through Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers, 515 N. Main: Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 5:00-8:00 p.m. Chapel Service 9:00 a.m. Interment Fort Sam Houston, 10:30 a.m.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 17, 2019