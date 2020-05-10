RAUL BASALDUA MEDRANO
1940 - 2020
Raul Basaldua Medrano born on March 28, 1940 in Charlotte Texas, passed away on April 28, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jose G. Medrano and Maria Basaldua; and his brother, Carlos Medrano. He is survived by his wife, Rosie Medrano; daughters, Rosie Guadarrama (Jesse), and Raquel Medrano; sons, Raul Medrano Jr., and Rene Jose Medrano; brother, Joe Medrano; sisters, Emma Ventura and Mary Loredo; grandchildren, Yvonne Morin (Gabriel), Donna Marie Brown (Quenton), Amanda Campos (David), Isaiah James Medrano, Shiloh Medrano; great -great grandchildren, Noah J. Morin and Noelle J. Morin; sister-in-law Gloria Noriega (Rudy); brothers-in-law the Noriega Bros. Eliseo, Michael, Joe, Arthur and Jerry. Raul was a faithful officer of the Holy Name Society: De Colores, St. Gabriel's Knights of Columbus Council 15053, St. Vincent De Paul 4th Degree Assembly 2040, numerous godsons and goddaughters, many nieces and nephews and cousins, lots of friends from various churches. Thank you, Father Joaquin, for your prayers and support. Visitation for the public will be available from 4 PM to 6 PM on May 12, 2020 with limited seating (mask required).Rosary lived streamed at 7:00 PM. Private services to follow. Arrangements with


Published in Express-News on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Visitation
4:00 - 6:00 PM
MAY
12
Rosary
7:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Hillcrest Funeral Home - San Antonio
1281 Bandera Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 431-9820
May 9, 2020
Our deepest sympathies and sincere condolences to Mrs Rosie Medrano and family. May Raul be received into God's kingdom of heavenly peace.
George & Antonia M Oliva
Friend
May 8, 2020
I would like to extend my deepest sympathy to Mrs. Rosie Medrano, Rene, and the rest of the family. My earliest memories of Mr. Medrano are from when Rene and I were alter servers at St. Gabriels. Mr. Medrano was very involved in the Church, and he truly embodied a person of Faith. I wish that I could be there to offer a comforting hug, a handshake, or even just a smile. Just as the saying goes, You only live as long as the last person to remember you. I know he will live on in our thoughts and hearts. You will never be forgotten, Mr. Medrano.
Jorge Oliva
Friend
May 7, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Rosie and her family Raul was a very nice man with a big heart and always had a beautiful smile May the Perpetual light shine upon him I was happy to have met him through the Holy Name Society of Blessed Sacrament God Bless Raul and his family!
Sally Rodriguez
Friend
