I would like to extend my deepest sympathy to Mrs. Rosie Medrano, Rene, and the rest of the family. My earliest memories of Mr. Medrano are from when Rene and I were alter servers at St. Gabriels. Mr. Medrano was very involved in the Church, and he truly embodied a person of Faith. I wish that I could be there to offer a comforting hug, a handshake, or even just a smile. Just as the saying goes, You only live as long as the last person to remember you. I know he will live on in our thoughts and hearts. You will never be forgotten, Mr. Medrano.

Jorge Oliva

Friend