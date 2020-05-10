Raul Basaldua Medrano born on March 28, 1940 in Charlotte Texas, passed away on April 28, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jose G. Medrano and Maria Basaldua; and his brother, Carlos Medrano. He is survived by his wife, Rosie Medrano; daughters, Rosie Guadarrama (Jesse), and Raquel Medrano; sons, Raul Medrano Jr., and Rene Jose Medrano; brother, Joe Medrano; sisters, Emma Ventura and Mary Loredo; grandchildren, Yvonne Morin (Gabriel), Donna Marie Brown (Quenton), Amanda Campos (David), Isaiah James Medrano, Shiloh Medrano; great -great grandchildren, Noah J. Morin and Noelle J. Morin; sister-in-law Gloria Noriega (Rudy); brothers-in-law the Noriega Bros. Eliseo, Michael, Joe, Arthur and Jerry. Raul was a faithful officer of the Holy Name Society: De Colores, St. Gabriel's Knights of Columbus Council 15053, St. Vincent De Paul 4th Degree Assembly 2040, numerous godsons and goddaughters, many nieces and nephews and cousins, lots of friends from various churches. Thank you, Father Joaquin, for your prayers and support. Visitation for the public will be available from 4 PM to 6 PM on May 12, 2020 with limited seating (mask required).Rosary lived streamed at 7:00 PM. Private services to follow. Arrangements with
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on May 10, 2020.