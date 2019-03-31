|
September 23, 1952 - March 28, 2019
God saw you getting tired; a cure was not to be.
So He wrapped His arms around you and He whispered, "Come with Me."
With tearful eyes I watched you slowly fade away.
Although I loved you dearly, I could not make you stay.
A golden heart stopped beating, hard-working hand put to rest.
God broke my heart to show me, He only takes the best.
Raul Contreras went home to Jesus' loving arms on March 28, 2019 after a brave battle against cancer.
Raul was a wonderful husband, devoted son, loving brother, favorite uncle and loyal friend. A hard worker who started shining shoes when he was 5 years old and never stopped working until he retired from the San Antonio Independent School District Police Department in 2007. The majority of his career, Raul served as a campus officer assigned to Lanier HS, Fox Tech HS, Brackenridge HS, Navarro Achievement Center, Burbank HS, and Rhodes MS. Raul received many accolades and awards throughout his career, the greatest being the Medal of Valor which he earned for stopping a heavily armed outsider from ambushing students as they exited Brackenridge HS.
While assigned to Lanier HS, in 1983, Raul met the love of his life, Lisa. Throughout their careers, they had each other's full support. Regardless of campus assignments, they attended countless games, dances, and other campus activities together. Raul took great pleasure in their extensive travels throughout the United States. Weekends frequently found them enjoying the Hill Country or the Texas coast. Through his actions and words, Raul showed Lisa how very much she was loved and cherished each and every day of their 36 years together.
Raul is preceded in death by his father, Jose Contreras, and is survived by Lisa, his mother, Maria Contreras, sisters Rachel Domingez, Elena Durbin, Alice Miranda, Linda Fuentes, Joanne Contreras, Kathy Vasques, and brothers, Ralph Contreras, Jerry Contreras, Albert Contreras and many nieces, nephews and in-laws.
Lisa would like to thank Dr. Juanita Sprute for her years of care, compassion, love and support, and Vitas Hospice, especially Jeff Joseph for his compassionate care and special bond with Raul.
A celebration of Raul's life will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at St. Gregory's Catholic Church.
Visitation: 10:00 am
Rosary: 11:00 am
Holy Mass:11:30 am
Published in Express-News on Mar. 31, 2019