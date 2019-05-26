March 4, 1933 - May 20, 2019

Raul De La Cruz, 86, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 20, 2019. He was born March 4, 1933 in San Benito, Texas to Victor and Maria De La Cruz. Raul was preceded in death by his parents and loving wife, Olegaria "LaLa". He is survived by his children, Amalia Montemayor, Luis (Norma), Vito (Maria), Noel (Joan), Joel, Maria, Robert, and Belinda (Reagan) Freiling, plus his many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Raul and Olegaria were married for 48 years. He served his country as a Marine in the Korean War. Raul worked for American Airlines for 40 years and won the Golden Wrench Award for Excellence. He liked to travel, plant flowers, and enjoyed good food. He enjoyed watching Westerns, Golf Tournaments and Financial News Shows. He loved fixing things and always said he could fix anything except a broken heart.

The family would like to thank his nighttime caregiver, Rita Johnson, for her devoted service; as well as Dean Fischbeck, Stephanie, and Cynthia of Brookdale Assisted Living for all the kindness shown.



SERVICE

TUESDAY, MAY 28, 2019

11:00 AM

PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH



