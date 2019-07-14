Home

Hillcrest Funeral Home - SAN ANTONIO
1281 Bandera Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 431-9820
Raul Mata
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home - SAN ANTONIO
1281 Bandera Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78228
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Paul’s Catholic Church
Raul Elizondo Mata


1930 - 2019
Raul Elizondo Mata Obituary
January 7, 1930 - July 10, 2019
Raul Elizondo Mata born on January 7, 1930, passed away on July 10, 2019 at the age of 89. He is preceded in death by his parents, Pilar and Margarita Mata; son, Jaime E. Mata; brothers, Jesse, Rene and Rudy Mata; sister, Guadalupe.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Belen Garcia Mata; his daughter, Vanessa Marie Peña; sons, Raul Mata Jr. and wife, Cynthia, Richard Mata, and Jerry Mata and wife, Denise; brothers, Johnny Mata, Daniel Mata and wife, Casandra, and David Mata; sisters, May Mata, Pilar Mata, Melinda Mata, Maricela Cochran and husband, Joe, and Blanca Givens and husband, Jim; grandchildren: Eric, Michael, Andrea, Andrew, Isabel, Lauren, Ileana, and Molly; great-grand children: Jenasis, Eric, Mikah, Keegan, Sophia, Gavin, Jaiveon, and Jailen; former daughter in law, Rosemary Mata and former son in law, Chris Peña; extended family and friends.
Visitation: Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. with the recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 P.M. in the Hillcrest Chapel. Procession departing Hillcrest: Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. for 11:30 A.M. Mass at St. Paul's Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on July 14, 2019
