Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Interment
Following Services
First Memorial Park Cemetery
Raul G. Solis


1937 - 2019
Raul G. Solis Obituary
March 10, 1937 - May 8, 2019
Raul G. Solis, born on March 10, 1937 went to be with our Lord on May 8, 2019 at the age of 82. He is preceded in death by his daughter Rosalinda Solis; survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Virginia Duron, his children Raul, Paul, Virginia, and Roy Solis, 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 9:00pm, Tuesday, May 14 at Treviño Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 7:00pm.
Chapel service will be at 10:00am on Wednesday, May 15 at Treviño Funeral Home. Interment to follow at First Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on May 12, 2019
