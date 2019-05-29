|
May 27, 2019
After defying several medical prognoses, Raul Garcia de la Cruz, Sr. could fight the good fight no longer. He went to heaven to meet his maker on the morning of Monday, May 27, 2019. Our father would want you to know more than anything that he was a man of God and who loved his wife profoundly.
It was rare when you heard Raul talking about his childhood. If you ever did, you'd know that despite working hard as a child to cultivate the soil so that it could bear fruit while wearing shoes he made himself out of an old tire, it was still not enough to help his family escape tremendous hardship. You would never hear him describe his early life that way, but now you know he has been a fighter his entire life. After losing five of his siblings at a young age, Raul vowed that he would make a different life for his children. He said what he had wished for his children was that they could play, eat and have an opportunity at a career. Rest easy father. We've played, eaten, worked diligently and know God because of you and mom.
He worked hard in construction every day of his life to provide for his wife Maria and his eight children. Many of those years were spent working for H.B. Zachry helping to build several structures around San Antonio up until he retired at the age of 65.
He instilled the value of hard work in us and demonstrated what it means to live by faith, trusting in God. Up until his final days, he insisted on waking up early because he had a lot to do. We rejoice knowing his body and vigor are restored in heaven and that he can once again be the man we knew on earth for 89 years.
Our father was not a perfect man, but to us and his wife he was a great man. To our father, who always prayed Psalm 121 for us before each journey, we pray it for him as he starts the greatest journey of them all.
Raul is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Maria de Refugio Garcia, sons Raul Garcia, Jr., Rejinaldo Garcia (Elisa), Robert Garcia (Sara); daughters Connie Garcia (Hector), Marisol Garcia, Sandra Arriola (Joseph), Cookie Davidson (Ken), Liberty Swift; grandchildren Jonathan, Gianno, Athan, Isabella, Joven, Matthew, Liberty, Alisandra, Nathaniel, Ryan, Alejandra and Leonardo; and his sisters Raquel Castillo and Consuelo Garcia.
Visitation for Raul will be Thursday, May 30, from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. with a service at 7 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge Dr., San Antonio, TX. Funeral service is Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Mausoleum Chapel at Mission Burial Park North at the Dominion, 20900 IH 10 West, San Antonio, TX.
Thank you to everyone who supported him and cared for him in his final years.
Published in Express-News on May 29, 2019