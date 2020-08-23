Rawley Dean Johnson passed away on August 17, 2020. Born into a farming family in Victoria, Texas, April 5, 1939, he earned a football scholarship and degree in math at Texas Lutheran University where he met his future wife, Nancy Lorenz, a student there. They married in 1962 and moved to Houston for his work at Shell Oil.

Later in San Antonio, Texas, he worked as a geo-physics engineer at Petty Geophysical and spent 36 years at Southwest Research Institute on projects such as nuclear containment and early computer information development, sometimes traveling globally for work. Retirement years were spent with family, raising cattle in central Texas and even traveling to Uganda for missions.

Rawley's Christian faith was central to his life. He is preceded in death by his parents and four brothers. His surviving loving wife, Nancy, four siblings, children: Jamie, Andrew, Paula, grandchildren: Emily, Evan, Ellie, and Bea, son-in-law: David, and five great-grandchildren consider him the finest role model anyone could ever be blessed to call Rawley, Dad, or Papa.

Private services will be held on undetermined future dates. Memorials may be sent to Salvation Army, 521 West Elmira, San Antonio 78212, 210-352-2000.