RAY DAVID PROA
If you asked a hundred people who Ray David Proa (Papa/Uncle Ray) was, they'd all give you a different story. He was a teacher, counselor, an international traveler and a superhero. He was a man who found solace in nature, travel and was most connected to his family when exploring. To everyone who knew him, he was the most loving man in the world.

Ray was born on January 4, 1949, in San Antonio, Texas. His mother insisted that education always be his priority. His true passion was guiding and helping children. He dedicated his life to teaching and counselling children.

Preceded in death by his parents, Ezequiel and Maria Proa; sisters Mary Louise DeLeon, Angie Reyes and Olga Altamirano.

He's survived by his wife, Gaynell Proa, and sons Javier, Christopher (Corie), Luvine, and Christian (Juana) and 6 Grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Sunset Northwest Funeral Home, 6321 Bandera Rd. on July 28th from 5:00-8:00pm, with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00pm.

Mass will be held at St. Dominic's Church, 5919 Ingram Rd. on July 29th at 10:00am. Funeral services will be at 1701 Sunset Memorial Park, Austin Hwy at 1:00pm.

For online tributes, shared memories, and covid-19 restrictions visit www.SunsetNorthwestFuneralHome.com




Published in Express-News on Jul. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
6321 Bandera Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
2105212111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
