A brilliant man who questioned everything about life and our existence. A creative man who spent many hours in the development of his art. A loving man who brought such joy to this world. A man of character, integrity and also exploration who taught Candy to learn and share and investigate and teach. A man of words who so enjoyed a good book. A funny man who made Carolyn laugh every day of her life and who taught 'Rissa to break some rules and be silly. A man who shared all he had and knew with anyone interested in learning from him. A man who was enveloped in love his whole life and at the time of his death.

As a young teenager, Ray's life was enhanced when his military dad was stationed in Europe. This was a time of adventure and wonder for a boy from Oklahoma City. On moving to San Antonio, he graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School, attended San Antonio College, and received both his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Fine Arts from The University of Texas at Austin. He and Carolyn met as teenagers, fell madly in love at the same moment, and were married after a few months and shared their passions together in a unique love story for almost 60 years. Their lives changed so wonderfully with the birth of their child, Candy, and the three began a journey of love, fun and adventure.

Ray was privileged to join the Art Department faculty at San Antonio College where he served for 31 years. His life truly found a special meaning in sharing his expertise of the visual arts with the many students at SAC and enjoying incredible relationships with the art faculty. He remained actively involved in the creation of his own art all his life.

Ray and Carolyn moved to Canyon Lake after Candy grew up and they were captivated by the magic and beauty of the Hill Country.

Ray is survived by his wife, Carolyn, who has adored him since the day they met and will until the day she dies; his precious daughter, Candy Cox Banda, who enhanced his wonder of the world and who brought her wonderful husband, Carlos Banda, into our family; Ray's one-of-a-kind granddaughter, Marissa Banda, who has brought him such joy throughout her life to include the addition to our family of her fiancé, Stephan Cooper.

Ray is also survived by his mother, Mary Lee Cox; his brothers, Michael Cox and Kirkham Cox; his sisters, Kaye Jacobson (Donnie), and Jan Sangiuliano (Art); and his sister-in-law, Betty Ann Trayler (Ronnie). He has been fortunate to have many nieces and nephews and incredible friends throughout his life. He is predeceased by his dad, Ray Cox, Sr.; his mother-in-law, Mary Ellen Watson; his brother-in-law, Jimmy Watson; and his beloved kitty, Begonia.

In place of a formal service, Ray would ask that those reading this celebration of life honor their own family and loved ones in a way special to them. A memory in Ray's honor is suggested to the Friends of CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Foundation, CHRISTUS Hospice, or the San Antonio Library Foundation. Our lives have been made so much better by knowing and loving this man. We look forward to seeing one special tree grow in the yard of our Canyon Lake home as this is what Ray hoped to become.