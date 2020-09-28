1/1
RAY EZRA COX, JR.
1943 - 2020
A brilliant man who questioned everything about life and our existence. A creative man who spent many hours in the development of his art. A loving man who brought such joy to this world. A man of character, integrity and also exploration who taught Candy to learn and share and investigate and teach. A man of words who so enjoyed a good book. A funny man who made Carolyn laugh every day of her life and who taught 'Rissa to break some rules and be silly. A man who shared all he had and knew with anyone interested in learning from him. A man who was enveloped in love his whole life and at the time of his death.

As a young teenager, Ray's life was enhanced when his military dad was stationed in Europe. This was a time of adventure and wonder for a boy from Oklahoma City. On moving to San Antonio, he graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School, attended San Antonio College, and received both his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Fine Arts from The University of Texas at Austin. He and Carolyn met as teenagers, fell madly in love at the same moment, and were married after a few months and shared their passions together in a unique love story for almost 60 years. Their lives changed so wonderfully with the birth of their child, Candy, and the three began a journey of love, fun and adventure.

Ray was privileged to join the Art Department faculty at San Antonio College where he served for 31 years. His life truly found a special meaning in sharing his expertise of the visual arts with the many students at SAC and enjoying incredible relationships with the art faculty. He remained actively involved in the creation of his own art all his life.

Ray and Carolyn moved to Canyon Lake after Candy grew up and they were captivated by the magic and beauty of the Hill Country.

Ray is survived by his wife, Carolyn, who has adored him since the day they met and will until the day she dies; his precious daughter, Candy Cox Banda, who enhanced his wonder of the world and who brought her wonderful husband, Carlos Banda, into our family; Ray's one-of-a-kind granddaughter, Marissa Banda, who has brought him such joy throughout her life to include the addition to our family of her fiancé, Stephan Cooper.

Ray is also survived by his mother, Mary Lee Cox; his brothers, Michael Cox and Kirkham Cox; his sisters, Kaye Jacobson (Donnie), and Jan Sangiuliano (Art); and his sister-in-law, Betty Ann Trayler (Ronnie). He has been fortunate to have many nieces and nephews and incredible friends throughout his life. He is predeceased by his dad, Ray Cox, Sr.; his mother-in-law, Mary Ellen Watson; his brother-in-law, Jimmy Watson; and his beloved kitty, Begonia.

In place of a formal service, Ray would ask that those reading this celebration of life honor their own family and loved ones in a way special to them. A memory in Ray's honor is suggested to the Friends of CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Foundation, CHRISTUS Hospice, or the San Antonio Library Foundation. Our lives have been made so much better by knowing and loving this man. We look forward to seeing one special tree grow in the yard of our Canyon Lake home as this is what Ray hoped to become.




Published in Express-News on Sep. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
September 27, 2020
Uncle "Butch", as I knew him, always had a warm smile on his face and kind words of wisdom. Although I haven't seen him in many years, I loved him and will remember him as a caring man who treasured life's simple blessings. I will think of him every time I pass by his artwork that is proudly displayed in my home.
Jessica Reyes
Family
September 26, 2020
Condolences to the Cox Family and the Banda Family. Candy is a very awesome person, and he was a huge part in forming her as a great human. Mr. Cox was adored and highly admired by many, and his legacy will live on through his wonderful daughter, Candy, and his extra special granddaughter, Marissa. Sincerely, Veronica R. Harris
Veronica Harris
Friend
September 26, 2020
Kaye is my dear, dear friend and when she asked if I would like to to read this life sketch of her dear brother, I was very honored. What an extraordinary human being! As you go through the days and months of learning to live life without him, I know these memories will bring comfort even in the middle of the profound sadness. My deep condolences to your entire family.
Pam Stenquist
September 26, 2020
Rudy, Rhianna and I send our heartfelt condolences for your loss. Mr. Cox has left a beautiful legacy with those who had the honor to know him and learn from him. Our family is praying that you find peace and comfort during this painful time.
Diana Acosta
September 26, 2020
I’m so sorry for your tremendous loss. I was an elementary and middle school classmate of Candy’s from 5th to 8th grade, and I remember being in awe of the funky art in her home, especially the stuff (bikes!) hanging from the ceiling. After I moved away in 9th grade, ironically, to Canyon Lake, where Candy's parents moved years later, I went on a field trip with my HS art class to SAC, and I remember being in the cafeteria, looking around and hoping to get a glimpse of Ray, remembering that he taught there. I too, ended up with a BFA and MFA in art, probably influenced, at least a little bit, by Ray and his wonderful, artsy home. Though from afar, this man and his family have been a part of my life since I was 10. I wish the whole family peace and healing.
Heidi Ross (Hughes)
Friend
