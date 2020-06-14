Ray Hall was born in Hattieville, Arkansas on March 4,1923 and went to his eternal home on June 8, 2020.

After moving to El Paso with his family, he attended grade school and high school.

Ray completed his undergraduate studies at New Mexico A&M and New Mexico Western University. His education also included Master's Degrees from University of Washington and Colorado State University.

He retired from the Army in 1975. Ray retired from Civil Service in 1985 and moved to San Antonio with his wife, Susan, in May,1986.

Ray is survived by his wife of 74 years, Susan Marie and five children, Victoria Lahman (Jerry) of Arizona, Gilda Sebold (Jerry) of Maryland, Randolph Hall of Texas, Gregory Hall of Delaware, and Jeffrey Hall (Kristy), of Virginia.

His grandchildren include Niki Bowen, Andrew Fisher, Chris Lunde, Monica Hall, Erin Hall, Brianna Hall, Courtney Hall, and Kaitlyn Hall and two great grandchildren, Alexa Bowen and Traegen Bowen.

Funeral services will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Selma, Texas, on Tuesday, June 16th at 11:00 am. www.colonialuniversal.com