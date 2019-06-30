|
June 17, 2019
Ray Jesse Olivarri, Sr. was granted eternal rest with his heavenly father on June 17, 2019, at age 89. He was born in San Antonio, to Vidal and Rose Olivarri. He was a direct descendant of one of the founding families that settled in San Antonio, seventh generation, and he was very proud of his heritage. He was a member of the Christopher Columbus Italian Society, where he enjoyed playing cards with friends and many spaghetti dinners.
Ray served in the U.S. Air Force and later in the U.S. Army Reserves. He was employed by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, where he retired as the Chief Jail Administrator, a 20-year career he proudly served under Sheriff William (Bill) Hauck.
During his tenure as Chief Jail Administrator, he implemented jail reform initiatives, including implementation of the first detoxification center, ministry, recreation and social service programs for inmates. He enjoyed his friendship with Sheriff Hauck and their time together on many golf courses throughout South Texas and Mexico.
Post retirement, Ray returned to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, assigned to provide security in the 227th Judicial District Court for the Honorable Judge Mike M. Machado. There, he enjoyed the banter of courtroom humor and many lunches with the Nooners.
Our father and grandfather enjoyed boxing, golf and baseball. He immersed himself in Bexar County politics, news, history, reading, reciting poetry and Starbucks coffee all day. He will be remembered for his sharp mind and sharp tongue, his wisdom and sense of humor and the many conversations that we will cherish.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Mary Elizabeth McCarter, his loving wife, Angie Zulaica Olivarri, and granddaughter Miriam Olivarri. He is survived by his children: Judge Ray J. Olivarri, Elizabeth Gordon Preston and Christopher Olivarri, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The Olivarri family extends our sincerest gratitude and appreciation to Dr. Rowland Reyna and Trinity Hospice for the compassion and care extended to our loved one. Special thanks to Edna DeLeon, Jeffrey Olivarri, Jeffrey Ray Olivarri and Brenda Olivarri for the love, care and companionship shared with Grandpa Olivarri.
FUNERAL SERVICES
Visitation will begin on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 5:00 PM with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM at The Angelus Funeral Home, located at 1119 N. St. Mary's Street, San Antonio, Texas 78215.
Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, located at 600 Oblate, San Antonio, Texas 78216. Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery No. 2.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.the angelusfuneralhome.com
Published in Express-News on June 30, 2019