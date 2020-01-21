|
Ray Jesse Olivarri, Jr. entered into eternal rest on January 15, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray J. Olivarri, Sr. and Angelita Zulaica Olivarri.He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Brenda Trejo-Olivarri, children Jeffrey B. Olivarri (Mayra), and Lauren Rose Olivarri, and three grandsons, Jeffrey Ray, Maxx, and Lucca. Judge Olivarri was a graduate of Burbank High School, Southwest Texas State University and Thurgood Marshall School of Law. Judge Olivarri dedicated many years to public service with the City of San Antonio, Bexar County and the State of Texas. He worked with at-risk youth, served as a Zoning Commissioner for the City Council and was a Bexar County Adult Probation Officer for the 227th Judicial District Court for the Honorable Mike M. Machado, where his father served as a bailiff. After law school, he entered into private practice as a defense attorney in the state and federal courts. He served as presiding Judge of Bexar County Court at Law No. 6, the 399th Judicial District Court and most recently the 144th Judicial District Court. His well-rounded experience in the Criminal Justice system served him well as a jurist. He is remembered for his humility, his compassion for others, his respect for the law, his dedication to public service, but mostly for his sense of humor. He was an advocate for specialty courts, including the Drug Court and the Veteran's Court. He participated in special programs, including Courts in Schools. He volunteered his time judging mock trial competitions, and hosted many interns in his court from the Fox Tech High School Law Magnet Program. He served as a mentor to law students, attorneys, judges and any friend in need. In addition, he was affiliated with many Hispanic, legal, political and faith based organizations. Judge Olivarri was a devout Catholic and a proponent of Catholic education. He was an active member of the ACTS community and organized many retreats for St. Gregory's Catholic Church. He was a member of the Church of the Blessed Sacrament and volunteered his time with church and school events, especially the Chicken on a Stick booth for the annual Halloween carnival. Despite professional responsibilities, he remained active in the lives of his children, instilling in them their Catholic faith, compassion for others and service to God and community. He created many beautiful and humorous memories they will forever cherish, including his love for DisneyWorld, disco, pets, pink cake from Cinderella's bakery, Costco, his favorite chair, his corny dad jokes, changing words to songs, car shows, bumper cars, Bexar County politics, Facebook, vanilla ice cream, black coffee, and a good ole vodka tonic. The Olivarri family extends gratitude to Dr. Elizabeth Bowhay-Carnes of UT Health, Dr. Neeta Somaya of MD Anderson Cancer Research Center, the medical and nursing staff of University Hospital, Dr. Rowland Reyna of Health Texas Medical Group, and Beacon Hospice for their care and compassion. A special thank you to University Hospital and Dr. Anna Downey, Principal of Incarnate Word High School, for fulfilling Judge Olivarri's final wish to see his daughter graduate. Additional thanks is extended to the Blessed Sacrament community and the 144th Judicial District Court family for their support and prayers. The Olivarri family extends appreciation and gratitude to Bexar County for your vote of confidence in Ray, for allowing him to serve the city he loved so much by improving the lives of others and making Bexar County a better and safer place to be. It was truly our honor to share him with Bexar County and the State of Texas. FUNERAL SERVICES Visitation will begin Wednesday, January 22 at 6:00 P.M. at San Fernando Cathedral with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 P.M. On Thursday, January 23, friends are invited to begin to gather at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 600 Oblate Dr., any time after 10:00 A.M. for a Funeral Mass to be offered at 11:00 A.M. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the Olivarri family at www.theangelusfuneralhome.com Arrangements by:
Published in Express-News on Jan. 21, 2020