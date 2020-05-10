Ray Thomas duMenil
Ray Thomas duMenil, born April 16, 1934 in San Marcos, Texas, died peacefully at home on May 6, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 86. Ray was the youngest son of Gustav and Ella duMenil. He grew up on his parent's farm in Zorn, Texas. He joined the United States Navy in 1956 and became an aircraft electrician. He served on the USS Wasp and had several duty stations in the US and Europe. In 1960 he married the love of his life, Alvinnell Fater. They had 3 beautiful girls, Renee, Robin, and Nicole, of whom he was very proud. Ray's love of airplanes and travel took him to Dee Howard where he worked for 2 years. The next 35 years he made his career with Continental Airlines. Ray was a kind and gentle soul who loved his family very much. He leaves behind his wife Alvinnell, daughters Renee duMenil, Robin Hartman (Jeff) and Nicole Buentello (Andre); grandchildren: Eric Hawes, Amanda Hawes, Ashley Hawes Angel (Juan), Amelia Hawes Rivera (Jacob), Reed Hartman (Kelsey), Alec Buentello, and Megan Buentello; great grandchildren Jacob and Alice Rivera. Due to the current restrictions, services will be private. Condolences may be sent to www.theangelusfuneralhome.com


Published in Express-News on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
Sorry to hear of Ray's passing. May God give you strength at this time. We enjoyed playing 42 with you both.
Ilene Fater
Family
May 10, 2020
I worked with Ray for many years on the ticket counter, night shift. I never saw him get mad at a customer, some times he would shrug his shoulders and shake his head and then go on. He was a very easy going person. I am sorry to hear about his passing and my condolences to his family.
David Mills
Coworker
May 10, 2020
So sorry to learn of Ray's passing, especially at this time. May God be your strength and comfort you. I always enjoyed visiting with him at the Dietert/Galle School Reunions. He was a very nice person, I know you will miss him.
Agnes Dreibrodt
May 10, 2020
Nell, so sorry to hear about Ray. My heartfelt prayers for you and your family.
Dixie Powell
Friend
May 9, 2020
Nell, condolences to you and the entire family. Kind and gentle are the best words to describe Ray and he will be remembered fondly by Connie and I. He trained me at work and showed his grace wherever he went. Wish we could be there with to show our love and respect and share your grief.
Richard Schaller
May 9, 2020
Such a kind and gentle man. I so loved working with him at Continental. So many wonderful memories of him. He will be greatly missed by so many.
Debbie Brown
Debbie Brown
Coworker
May 9, 2020
He was a kind and gentle soul and a very dear friend. May God wrap His arms around all of you and give you peace and comfort.
Lulu Savino
Coworker
May 8, 2020
My sweet daddy, I will miss you so. Thank you for giving so much of yourself to us and for us. Thank you for your love and for loving our mama. She misses you. Know we will take care of her and keep her safe. I will love you always my daddy
Robin
Daughter
May 8, 2020
In memory of a wonderful person and great neighbor. We will miss visiting with him and listening to his memories about the time when he was in the Navy. He always loved working in his vegetable garden and with his flowering plants. I remember he would be so proud when his orchids would bloom. Ray will be greatly missed.
Chuck and Pat Bauer
Friend
