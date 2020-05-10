Ray Thomas duMenil, born April 16, 1934 in San Marcos, Texas, died peacefully at home on May 6, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 86. Ray was the youngest son of Gustav and Ella duMenil. He grew up on his parent's farm in Zorn, Texas. He joined the United States Navy in 1956 and became an aircraft electrician. He served on the USS Wasp and had several duty stations in the US and Europe. In 1960 he married the love of his life, Alvinnell Fater. They had 3 beautiful girls, Renee, Robin, and Nicole, of whom he was very proud. Ray's love of airplanes and travel took him to Dee Howard where he worked for 2 years. The next 35 years he made his career with Continental Airlines. Ray was a kind and gentle soul who loved his family very much. He leaves behind his wife Alvinnell, daughters Renee duMenil, Robin Hartman (Jeff) and Nicole Buentello (Andre); grandchildren: Eric Hawes, Amanda Hawes, Ashley Hawes Angel (Juan), Amelia Hawes Rivera (Jacob), Reed Hartman (Kelsey), Alec Buentello, and Megan Buentello; great grandchildren Jacob and Alice Rivera. Due to the current restrictions, services will be private. Condolences may be sent to www.theangelusfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on May 10, 2020.