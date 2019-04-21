Services Porter Loring Mortuary 1101 McCullough San Antonio , TX 78212 (210) 495-8221 Service 1:00 PM St. Luke's Episcopal Church 11 St. Luke's Lane San Antonio , TX View Map Resources More Obituaries for Raye Foster Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Raye Boyer Foster

1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers August 1, 1943 - April 16, 2019

On Tuesday, April 16, 2019, Raye Boyer Foster, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend passed away at the age of 75.



Raye was born on August 1, 1943 in San Antonio, TX. She spent her early years in Alamo Heights, TX and it was there she met the love of her life Benjamin Frank Foster, Jr. They both graduated from Alamo Heights High School and began their family in the early 1960's moving through towns such as Kingsville, Waco, and Ft. Worth before ultimately returning to their hometown for the remainder of her life.



Raye was an avid tennis player and fan of the game. A highlight of her tennis career was winning the women's singles club championship at San Antonio Country Club. After raising her children, Raye was determined to finish her college degree and graduated with a degree in English from Incarnate Word University. Raye also created a successful business venture with some of her dearest friends with Wedding Planners, Inc. If someone in the South Texas region wanted a perfect wedding they knew to call on Raye.



Outside of loving her family, Raye had many passions, chief among them was her love of art. Raye spent many years as a docent for the McNay Art Museum and joined the board of trustees from 1998 to 2009. Raye also served as the president of the board of trustees during the construction and completion of the Stieren Center. Raye also served as past docent chair in 1992, and served as co-chair in 2001, when the National Docent Symposium met in San Antonio TX.



Raye's love of the Church was evident in her strong faith and her support at St. Luke's Episcopal in San Antonio, TX., St. Michael's and All Saints in Blanco, TX, and St. James' Episcopal in Alpine, TX. She loved the beautiful traditions, liturgy and music of the Episcopal Church feeling at home in parishes both large and small.



While Raye's passion for art was deep, it was no match for her love of family. She had a special way of making each grandchild feel loved and there was a unique individual bond with each grandchild. They all loved their Mimi and knew she loved them as well.



Ben and Raye shared a love that many spend their lives hoping to find. Fiercely loyal and deeply in love you never saw them apart from each other for long without seeing their obvious love and desire to be together.



Raye is survived by her husband of 57 years Ben and their three children; son, Benjamin (Ben) Frank Foster III and his two children Benjamin (Ben) Foster IV and Rhys Foster, son David Peyton Foster and his wife Wendy and their two children Peyton Foster and Malcolm Foster and daughter Katharine (Katie) Foster Morgan and her husband James (Jim) Morgan and their two children Isabel Morgan and Margaret (Maggie) Morgan. Raye also shared a special bond known only to siblings with her brother Dan (Danny) Proctor and sister Kelly Holder.



Raye was preceded in death by her father, Al Boyer, and mother, Renee Boyer, and her brother David Proctor.



A funeral service to celebrate the life of Raye will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at St. Luke's Episcopal Church on 11 St Luke's Lane at 1 o'clock p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Tom Lea Gallery at the Museum of The Big Bend, Box C 101, Alpine, TX 79832.



Arrangements with Published in Express-News on Apr. 21, 2019