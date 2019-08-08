|
December 13, 1919 - August 1, 2019
Raymon Jackson Grady went to be with the Lord on August 1, 2019, at the age of 99, in San Antonio, TX. Raymon was born on December 13, 1919 in Amory, Mississippi.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 71 years, Dorothy M. (Kierbow) Grady, son James N. Grady and his wife Barbara Lynnell Grady, and parents, William and Buena Vista Grady. Raymon is survived by his son, Raymon D. Grady (Linda Jo Sumner); 6 grandchidren, 13 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-great-grand- children.
Raymon proudly served and retired from the United States Air Force for 26 years and served in the Army Air Corp. for 4 years.
He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. All services will be held in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 8, 2019