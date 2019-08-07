Home

Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Southwest Funeral Home
3946 S. Zarzamora St.
Rosary
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Southwest Funeral Home
3946 S. Zarzamora St.
Raymond A. Charles Obituary
November 27, 1924 - August 5, 2019
Born to Higinio and Hortencia Charles went to be with our Lord on August 5, 2019 at the age of 94.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sulema; son, Eugene; siblings, Silvano, Fred, Frank, Rita, Lydia and Rosa; Survived by grand- children John (Caroline) and Barbara (Billy); great- grandson, Jonathan; sisters, Esther C. Puente (Gilbert) and Vangie Charles.
Visitation scheduled on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, with a Rosary at 7:00 pm; Southwest Funeral Home, 3946 S. Zarzamora St.
Funeral procession will depart funeral home on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 9:30 am with interment to follow at Mission Park South.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 7, 2019
