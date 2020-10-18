Raymond A. Torres passed away October 3, 2020 with his beloved wife Maria by his side to embrace their final moment together as a loving couple. Raymond was ninety-five years of age.

Throughout his struggle with multiple illnesses he maintained a long-suffering endurance, instead yielding his thoughts for others first in his heart, in particular his two sons, Ronnie and Tommy Torres who preceded him in death.

Raymond was born in San Antonio on May 27, 1925 to Jesusita and Louis Torres. He was the second youngest of eight brothers and sisters. Raymond grew up in San Antonio and after graduating from Fox Tech high school, he enlisted in the United States Navy at the age of seventeen and proudly defended our country during WWII, receiving several commendations throughout his dedicated service including the Purple Heart.

His final tour at sea was on the U.S.S. Topeka and discharged from service on December 28, 1945.

Upon the completion of his military service, Raymond again ventured his life to serve and protect as a San Antonio Police Officer. He joined the police department in 1951 and after serving nearly thirty-seven years as an officer he retired from the department in 1986.

During his service as a police officer Raymond married the lovely Maria Felicia Alvarez in July 7, 1978 who loyally devoted her life to care for and comfort the only one man in her life.

Raymond was known for his generosity, a person with a big heart who forwent his own needs so that others would not do without. Raymond was also well known for his grooming habits, never leaving the house unless every strand of hair was in place, his clothes nicely pressed and his favorite fragrance Lauder could be detected no less than ten feet away.

Raymond is survived by his children, son Ray Anthony Torres and wife Debbie, daughter Diana Torres Saucedo and husband Robert, Daughter in law Pat Torres, the wife of his late son Ronnie and eleven grandchildren; Troy Torres {Cathy}, Traci Donaho {Archie}, Hillary and Tyler Torres, Victoria and Samantha Saucedo and Tammy, Jeanette, Marie, Debbie and Rachel Torres. He also leaves behind eleven great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

With deep loving memories of his wife, family and friends, he accepted his last days and took his mortal leave of this earth and is now at peace in the loving arms of our gracious lord.

The family would like to share a heartfelt acknowledgment to Dr. Elzieta McMurtrie for her dedicated effort as well as the wonderful staff of the DaVita Dialysis Center of San Antonio for their care and understanding during the course of his illness.

Visitation will be held at Roy Akers Funeral Chapel on October 19, 2020 beginning at 5:00 p.m. followed by a rosary at 7:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Roy Akers the following day, October 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery at 11:30 a.m.