|
|
February 24, 1939 - August 17, 2019
Mr. Jimenez was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He served honorably in the United States Marine Corps. After which he moved to Corpus Christi despite missing his hometown, San Antonio. During that time, he traveled back and forth to the Rio Grande Valley as a business owner and salesman. He finally returned to his hometown in 1984 after being away for 17 years. His automotive knowledge kept him at Slim's over two decades before retiring in 2005. He is survived by his beloved wife, Estella Jimenez of 58 years and their 3 children, 11 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Services will be held at Simplicity Funeral Chapels, 211 Brooklyn Ave. SATX 78215 on Wednesday August 28, 2019 with Visitation at 4:00pm and Rosary at 7:00pm. Followed by Mass at 10:00am on Thursday August 29, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1114 Willow Street SATX 78208 and Burial at 11:30am at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd, SATX 78209. "Rise and come up, the time is right, tomorrow will come, your crown awaits you".
Published in Express-News on Aug. 26, 2019