RAYMOND BOSWORTH
Lieutenant Colonel Raymond Paul Henry "Boz" Bosworth, 95 of San Antonio, TX died Wednesday (July 22, 2020). Born on April 11, 1925, Boz joined the Navy during World War II and served as a pharmacist's mate in the Pacific Theatre. In 1944 he married Cecile Pikor, in Gulfport, Mississippi.

Over a 76-year marriage, they raised four children while he served as an Army pilot. During the Korean and Vietnam wars, he was a solopilot - those pioneers of aeromedical evacuation who responded alone to rescue Wounded Warriors. A Silver and Bronze Star soldier, his mastery of rotary and fixed wing aircraft led to assignment as Army Aviation Test Board Chief Weapons Inspector.

Quick to befriend, Boz honed favorite stories of childhood, piloting and adventures. The firm but loving father became an indulgent grandfather and great-grandfather.

Lt. Col. Bosworth is survived by his wife, Cecile (Pikor) Bosworth; his daughter, Linda Bosworth, of Houston, TX; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by both of his sons, Raymond and Gerry Bosworth; a daughter, Jo Ann Martin; and a grandson, Patrick Jablecki.

Private services will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.




Published in Express-News on Jul. 26, 2020.
