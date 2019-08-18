|
|
October 6, 1932 - August 12, 2019
Raymond Tarr was born is Breckenridge TX. The Tarr family later moved to Abilene TX where he was a graduate of Abilene High School. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1974. His service included tours in Korea and Vietnam. Raymond always carried with him a true respect and admiration for the men of The 25th Supply and Transport Battalion in which he served in Vietnam. While stationed in Japan Raymond was set up on a blind date. On that date, he would meet the love of his life Toshiko Seto. They were married in June of 1968 at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo Japan. In 1969 Raymond and Toshiko welcomed their first child, Daniel. Their second son, Charles was born in 1972. After being honorably discharged due to severe spinal injury while serving in Germany, the Tarr family moved to San Antonio, TX. Raymond was a very active member of Crest View Baptist Church and had a love of the bible and deep unwavering faith in Jesus Christ. He was always a man of his word and always put others before himself. When his wife was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, Raymond cared for her in their San Antonio home until her passing. He always said I told her and god "for better or worse" and he never broke that promise. He was a loving husband, proud father, glowing Grandfather "Papo" and he will be missed every day. Raymond Tarr is preceded by his wife Toshiko, father Andrew Grant, mother Lura, brother Andrew. Raymond is survived by Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Tarr and Mr. and Mrs. Charles Tarr, and his three grandchildren Gracelyn, Nicolas and Kai. Visitation and Service will be held at: Crestview Baptist Church 8101 Eagle Crest Blvd Windcrest, Texas 78239 Thursday, August 22, 2019 Visitation 3pm-7pm
Prayer Service at 6pm
Published in Express-News on Aug. 18, 2019