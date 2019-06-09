|
April 12, 1931 - May 31, 2019
Raymond E. Sadler, age 88, passed away on May 31, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas after a three-year battle with cancer. Ray was born on April 12, 1931, in Gallatin, Tennessee to Sam and Vallie Sadler.
Ray is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Barbara; children Kevin and spouse Kimberly, and Mark; his grandchildren Olivia, Abby, and Jack; and two nieces and two nephews.
Following his graduation from Isaac Litton High School in Nashville, Tennessee in 1950, Ray proudly enlisted in the United States Air Force and served for 22 years before retiring in San Antonio, Texas in 1972. Ray continued his government service with the Air Force Services Agency. Following his retirement from civil service, he enjoyed spending time with his family and especially his grand children.
A visitation will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 6pm-9pm at Sunset Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 11:30am at the funeral home with interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the or a .
Published in Express-News on June 9, 2019