Raymond Garcia was born on June 16, 1953, in San Antonio, Texas. Ray gained his wings and entered his heavenly home on October 18, 2020, after a three-and-a-half-year battle with bladder cancer.

Ray was preceded in death by his mother, Elvira Reyna Garcia. He is survived by his wife, Velma Villa Garcia, her daughters Jennifer Tristan and Stephanie Tristan (Anthony Bain), and grandchildren Anton, Daniella, and Isabella. Ray's bright smile also lives on in the hearts of friends and extended family.

A proud graduate of Sidney Lanier High School and St. Mary's University, Ray took his education and strong work ethic to UPS where he dedicated 31 years of service before retiring in 2009. He married the love of his life in 2009 and officially joined a large and growing family.

Ray loved to travel, had a green thumb, and enjoyed watching old movies. Following his cancer diagnosis in 2017, Ray kept smiling with his head high, facing each new challenge in stride and with high spirits. His optimism, drive, and overwhelming love for his wife and grandkids carried him through his final breath.

At his request, Ray will be cremated. Ray's life will be remembered and celebrated by family and friends at a future date.