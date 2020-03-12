Home

Schertz Funeral Home - Schertz
2217 F.M. 3009
Schertz, TX 78154
(210) 658-9224
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schertz Funeral Home - Schertz
2217 F.M. 3009
Schertz, TX 78154
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Schertz Funeral Home - Schertz
2217 F.M. 3009
Schertz, TX 78154
RAYMOND KRUEGER


1938 - 2020
RAYMOND KRUEGER Obituary

Raymond Krueger, born September 1, 1938, passed away at home March 10, 2020 at the age of 81. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann (Zunker) Krueger, brother Elroy and sisters Evelyn and Laurie. He is survived by his son, Steven and wife Rochelle, grandchildren Amanda (Nathan) Krueger-McRaney, Austin and Ashley Krueger and great-grandson James McRaney. Raymond is also survived by his siblings Melvin (Irene), Walter (Barbara), Edmond (Lema), Johnny (Eileen), Shirley (Randy), Tommy (Pam), Danny and Donny Krueger, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Raymond was an avid fisherman and spent his life pursuing his passion for "catching the next big one". He was happiest when he could be out on the lake fishing in his boat until he had his limit. Fish around Texas are breathing a sigh of relief.

A Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 12th, from 4:00-8:00pm, and a Funeral Service on Friday, March 13th at 10:00am, both at Schertz Funeral Home. Burial and a Reception will follow at Redeemer Church and Cemetery in Zuehl.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Texas State Parks at https://tpwd.texas.gov/business/donations/ in the honor of Raymond Krueger.

You are invited to sign the electronic guestbook at www.schertzfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with:

Published in Express-News on Mar. 12, 2020
