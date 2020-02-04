|
|
Raymond Leroy Zirkel Jr of Medina, Texas passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the age of 96 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond L. Zirkel and Grace Ryan Zirkel, and wife of 49 years Katherine Shows Zirkel, sister Betty Rylander, and twin brothers Robert Zirkel and Harold Zirkel.
He is survived by wife of 20 years Charlyne Zirkel, daughter Nancy Zirkel Rudd and Gary Rudd of Fredericksburg, daughter Susan Zirkel Hart and Charlie Hart of Veyo, Utah, grandchildren Kendall and Jared Moore of Midland, Texas, Lacy and Matt Turman of Boerne, Texas, Charlie Rio Hart and Dusty Hart of Veyo, Utah and three great grandchildren, Hudson Moore, Lincoln Moore, and Jake Turman.
Raymond was born and raised in San Antonio and graduated from Brackenridge High School. He enlisted in the Army Air Corp in December 1942 and was assigned to the 19th Photo Chart Squadron until honorably discharged in March 1946. He continued his education at Trinity University where he achieved a degree in Mathematics. He worked for Southern Pacific Railroad and then City Public Service Board in San Antonio until he retired in February 1989.
He grew up in the Methodist Church and was currently a member at The United Methodist Church of Medina, Texas.
He was a member of the Sons of Hermann Lodge and was a member of the Masonic Lodge for the last 75 years.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed ranching at the
family ranch in Medina, Texas. Raymond loved his God, his family and country.
Burial will be at 10am
February 15, 2020 at
Oak Rest Cemetery in Medina, Texas followed by a memorial service at the
family ranch in Medina.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to
the Medina Volunteer Fire
Department.
www.porterloring.com
