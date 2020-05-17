Ray McDonald, born 1941, was baptized Pearl Harbor Day and raised in Rochester, NY. After graduating from Allegheny College, he joined the US Air Force, proudly serving in Germany during Vietnam. He moved his young family to San Antonio in 1972. He was a proud board member of the Chamber Music Society, regularly attended the San Antonio Symphony, and graciously volunteered with many arts organizations. He found particular joy with the Esperanza Center which combined his love of arts, culture and progressive politics. Ray daily walked his Castle Hills Forest neighborhood and often helped his neighbors. He found peace at weekly mass with his St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church family. Ray is survived by children, Michael (Carolyn) McDonald, Sandra (Mike) Dizdar, and Andrew McDonald; sisters, Judy Capone and Jeanette Dill; grandkids, Zach, Audrey, and Jennifer; former spouse, Maria Prasser; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. He joins in heaven his infant daughter, Michelle; parents, Bill and Katherine McDonald and brother, David McDonald. His family thanks Audie Murphy VA Hospital staff for their loving care of our father. A future memorial service will include Military Honors at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. Memorials can be made to EsperanzaCenter.org or St. Francis of Assisi San Antonio. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on May 17, 2020.