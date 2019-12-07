|
|
Raymond Michael (Mike) Johnson passed away on November 27, 2019. Mike was born at Randolph AFB, TX on May 16, 1945 to Lieutenant (Retired Colonel) and Mrs. FM Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister-in-law, Patricia (Pat) Johnson. He is survived by his brother and guardian, James B (Jim) Johnson; his niece Christine Robinson and her husband David Lee Robinson, their son David Alec Robinson, and daughter, Jayme Lee Robinson; his niece Susanne Fletcher and her husband, Frank Fletcher Jr., and their daughter Stephanie, son Noah, and grandson Liam.
Mike traveled around the world with his Air Force family and settled down in Universal City, Tx. Mike had lived in Universal City for over 45 years. He worked at Fort Sam Houston doing various jobs for 38 years. He received recognition for his many years of devoted civilian service. Mike was a kind, generous, gentle and happy person. He enjoyed taking vacations, reading, walking, and watching old movies and sports on television. He particularly enjoyed family outings and get-togethers.
A private interment will be witnessed by family members only, at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
You are invited to sign the electronic guestbook at www.schertzfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are with:
Published in Express-News on Dec. 7, 2019