Ray Gil Villanueva went to be with his Lord and Savior after passing away peacefully at home, surrounded by the comfort of wife and children on Palm Sunday, April 5th of 2020. He was born April 9th, 1934, in San Antonio to Febronio and Sofia Villanueva. He is preceded in death by his grand-daughter, Dominique Marie; and siblings, Febro, Philip, Sofia, Ramiro, and Rev. Robert, CMF. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Leticia L. Flores Villanueva, his children, Vanessa, Gil Raymond (Sandra), Javier (Teresa), Lizette (Richard), and Joseph; his grandchildren Dana, Aja, Phoebe, Forest, Indigo, Monique, Sierra, Christopher, Mathew, Elise, and Merilia; and his great-grandchildren Christopher Lee, Crispin, Orion, and Piper.

He and his wife have been parishioners of Holy Spirt Catholic Church for 45 years, where he was active in the ACTS community. His favorite hobby was bow-hunting.

Visitation will be Friday, April 17, 2020 from 5-8pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, April 18th, 2020 at 11:30am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Interment will be at a later date at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Cordi-Marian Sisters or The Claretian Fathers.

Published in Express-News on Apr. 12, 2020
