|
|
Raymundo F. Romero Jr. was called home by the Lord on January 31, 2020, at the age of 49. He was born in San Antonio, TX, on September 25, 1970.
He is preceded in death by his father, Raymundo C. Romero, and brother, Daniel Joseph. He is loved and will be missed by his children, Raymundo III, Amanda Rae and Jacob; 4 grandchildren; mother, Amelia M. Romero; siblings, Lily, Carmel, Dorothy Ann, Jesse, Adam and Samuel Romero; and family.
Ray was a master of all traits, especially using Duct tape. He could make something out of nothing. An expert in cement a family trait learned from his father. He worked for over 30 years in removing hazardous materials. Ray loved to fish. There wasn't a fishing hole he couldn't find. Enjoyed being outdoors and BBQing.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, with an Evening Service at 7 p.m. Procession departs at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020, for a 10 a.m. Funeral Service at El Rapto Church, 331 Balboa Avenue. Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 9, 2020