Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Trevino Funeral Home
Rosary
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
9:15 AM
Trevino Funeral Home
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church
Raymundo R. Castro


1928 - 2019
Raymundo R. Castro Obituary
February 13, 1928 - September 17, 2019
Raymundo R. Castro born on February 13, 1928 went to be with our Lord on September 17, 2019, at the age of 91. He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, son, and sister. He is survived by his 4 daughters, 6 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandsons. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Trevino Funeral Home, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. The Funeral Procession will depart from the funeral home on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 9:15 a.m. for 10:00 a.m. Mass at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church. Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 24, 2019
