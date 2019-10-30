Home

POWERED BY

Services
Community Bible Church
2477 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX 78232
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Community Bible Church
2477 N SH Loop 1604 E Frontage Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Reagan Greer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reagan Dell Greer


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reagan Dell Greer Obituary

Reagan Greer was born July 21, 1957 and went home to our Lord October 24, 2019. He survived by his mother Carolyn Greer, sons Ryan and Austin, daughter Elizabeth, sister Stacey and husband Mike Carter, and the rest of his beloved family.

Reagan graduated from Churchill H.S. in 1975, and began his career as a licensed realtor and broker. He worked for various real estate companies, and held elected positions such as Judge at the Justice of the Peace and Bexar County District Clerk. Reagan found his way back to real estate at JB Goodwin as President of the San Antonio Division. The company and Reagan won awards such as Top Workplace and Broker of the Year in the last 10 years. Reagan found joy in his children's extracurriculars, volunteering, and his church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Bo Greer Scholarship Fund via www.gofundme.com/marvinegreerscholarshipfund, or to ThriveWell. We ask that you write and bring a favorite memory of Reagan, or how he impacted your life, for a memory book for his family.

A Celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, October 31st at 11:00 A.M. at Community Bible Church 2477 N SH Loop 1604 E Frontage Rd. Pastor Ed Newton and Sean Metcalf will be officiating.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reagan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.