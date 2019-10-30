|
|
Reagan Greer was born July 21, 1957 and went home to our Lord October 24, 2019. He survived by his mother Carolyn Greer, sons Ryan and Austin, daughter Elizabeth, sister Stacey and husband Mike Carter, and the rest of his beloved family.
Reagan graduated from Churchill H.S. in 1975, and began his career as a licensed realtor and broker. He worked for various real estate companies, and held elected positions such as Judge at the Justice of the Peace and Bexar County District Clerk. Reagan found his way back to real estate at JB Goodwin as President of the San Antonio Division. The company and Reagan won awards such as Top Workplace and Broker of the Year in the last 10 years. Reagan found joy in his children's extracurriculars, volunteering, and his church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Bo Greer Scholarship Fund via www.gofundme.com/marvinegreerscholarshipfund, or to ThriveWell. We ask that you write and bring a favorite memory of Reagan, or how he impacted your life, for a memory book for his family.
A Celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, October 31st at 11:00 A.M. at Community Bible Church 2477 N SH Loop 1604 E Frontage Rd. Pastor Ed Newton and Sean Metcalf will be officiating.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 30, 2019