Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
San Martin De Porres Catholic Church
Rebeca Gloria Resendiz


1951 - 2019
September 20, 1951 - March 8, 2019
Rebeca Gloria Resendiz, born September 20, 1951 in Crystal City, TX to Luis P. and Dolores Gloria, was called home to be with the Lord on March 8, 2019 at the blessed age of 67.

She is reunited with her parents and mother-in-law Maria R. Resendiz; brother Louis P. Gloria, II; brothers-in-law Norberto Resendiz, Narciso Resendiz Jr. (Rebeca U.), V. Resendiz, Jose Reynaldo Resendiz, and Jose Menchaca.

She was a first-generation University student. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Math Education in 1974 and her Master's in Education in 1976 from the University of Texas at Austin.
She earned her Master of Arts in Education in 1983 from the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Rebeca had a 30-year career in public education as a math teacher and guidance counselor. She also taught at the junior college level for three years. She was a mentor to many family members who were seeking to further their education. She freely gave of her time to anyone who sought her help.

She is loved and will be greatly missed by her husband of 44 years Deacon Benito Resendiz; daughters Maria Dolores Cepeda (Richie), Esther Inez Rasche (Galen); grandchildren Gabriel Benito and Rebeca Anastacia Cepeda, Melora Inez and Lyndon Arthur Rasche; sisters Ruth Gloria Hooten, Esther Gloria Dixson (Troy); sisters-in-law Ignacia Menchaca, Aurora Escamilla (Raul), Inez Sanchez (Fernando), Terrie F. Resendiz, and Shirley Gloria; as well as numerous extended family members.

Heaven has gained a treasured soul. She will live forever in the hearts of her family and friends.

SERVICES

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 3:00 PM - 9:00 PM with a rosary at 7:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home.

Procession will depart from the funeral home on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 9:30 AM for a 10:00 Mass at San Martin De Porres Catholic Church. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 13, 2019
