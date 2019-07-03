Home

Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Rosary
Thursday, Jul. 4, 2019
4:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ The King Catholic Church
Rebeca Morales Obituary
January 26, 1927 - June 28, 2019

Rebeca E. Morales, born January 26, 1927 in San Antonio, TX to Felipe and Rebeca Esparza, was called home to be with the Lord on June 28, 2019 at the blessed age of 92. She is now reunited in heaven with her beloved husband Carlos P. Morales and parents. She is loved and will be greatly missed by her children Guadalupe Garza, Maria Magdalena Morales, Carlos Morales (Belen), Isabel Morales (Refugio), Hector Morales, Armando Morales, Paula Morales (Janie), Oscar Morales (Rosa), Javier Morales (Debbie), Griselda Morales (Roberto), Mario Morales (Debbie Riojas); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister Aurora Esparza, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members. Heaven has gained a treasured soul. She will live forever in the hearts of her family and friends.
Gracias mamá, abuela, bisabuela por tu cariño, tus abrazos, tus besos, pero lo más importante tu amor. Siempre estarás en nuestro corazón.
SERVICES
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 4, 2019 from 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM with a rosary at 4:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Procession will depart from the funeral home on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 9:30 AM for a 10:00 AM Mass at Christ The King Catholic Church. Entombment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on July 3, 2019
