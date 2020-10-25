1/1
Rebecca Ann Strain
1929 - 2020
Rebecca Ann Strain, age 91, of San Antonio, departed to her Heavenly home on October 20, 2020.

Becky was born on July 20, 1929 in Trenton, TN. She and her husband Robert were married at Hickory Grove Baptist Church in Trenton, TN on April 8, 1948. They had a lifelong love affair. They traveled the world together and Becky made friends wherever they were. Retiring in San Antonio, she was an active member of Shearer Hills Baptist Church.

Becky was a beloved and devoted wife, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She is survived by her children; son, Lee Strain and wife

Roslyn and his children, Sam and Sarah Strain all of Houston, TX; daughter, Vicki Stewart and husband Terry of Bulverde, TX, and their children, Ryon and wife, Lauren, and their children Meryn and Berkeley of Fort Worth, TX and Taylor and wife Katie and their daughter Ellison of Banner, WY; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Becky was preceded in death by her husband, James Robert Strain; her parents, Robert S. and Etta E. Cole, of Trenton, TN, and her brothers, James E. Cole, of Jackson, TN, and Robert S. Cole of El Paso, TX.

Visitation in San Antonio will held at Porter Loring Mortuary North, 2102 North Loop 1604 East, from 3:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. on Sunday, October 25, 2020. A visitation is being planned at Shelton Funeral Home, 415 S. College St., Trenton, TN. Graveside services will immediately follow visitation, in Oakland Cemetery, Trenton, TN.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff and caregivers of Franklin Park TCP Parkway and Heart to Heart Hospice for the dedication, love and care provided to Becky. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the Oakland Cemetery Association, in care of Betty Poteet, 385 Milan Highway, Trenton, TN 38381.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
