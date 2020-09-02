1/1
Rebecca Avila "Becky" Pena
1966 - 2020
Rebecca "Becky" Avila Pena went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 22,2020 at the age of 53.

Rebecca was born on December 25, 1966 in San Antonio, Texas to Nick Riojas Avila and Clara L. Avila.

Rebecca is preceded in death by her Parents; Brothers Johnny Pantoja Jr., Nick Anthony Avila Jr., and Daniel Pantoja.

Rebecca is survived by her Spouse Thomas Pena; Children Ashley Mann (Eddie, Jr.) and Christopher Pena; Grandchildren Edaline, Eliska, Christopher, Juliana, Cassius, Niko and Penelope; Sisters Esther Hudspeth, Christine Gutierrez (Richard), Yvonne Gonzalez and Rachel Flores (Michael); Half-Brother Ramon Avila; Half-Sisters Olivia Cornejo and Connie Barrientos and Step-Mother Mary Lou Avila.

Becky was the link that held the family together. She was full of love and compassion. She will forever be in our hearts. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. at Heritage Oaks Mortuary, 2502 S. WW White Rd., San Antonio, Texas 78222 with a Prayer Service to be held at 7:00 P.M. Services will conclude in the Chapel at the end of the Prayer Service.

Due to Covid19 mandates, limited seating will be available in the Chapel, Social Distancing will be enforced, and face mask are required.

Services are entrusted to Heritage Oaks Mortuary.




Published in Express-News on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Bierschwale Family Heritage Oaks Mortuary
SEP
3
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Bierschwale Family Heritage Oaks Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Bierschwale Family Heritage Oaks Mortuary
2502 South W.W. White Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78222
(210) 337-9999
Memories & Condolences
September 1, 2020
I don't know what to say I'm still in shock a dear friend is gone she was my hair stylist and my girls God bless you all may God be with you all and give you strength to get through all this she is an angel above now she will be dearly missed God bless
Cyndi Gonzales
Friend
August 31, 2020
I will love you and miss you always. - Angela
