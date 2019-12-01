|
Long time Banker, community volunteer and San Antonio resident, Rebecca Barnum Cotton, "Becky", passed away surrounded by love and support in her home on November 18th, 2019.
Becky had recently relocated to beautiful Lafayette, Colorado, outside of Boulder, to be near her beloved daughter, Alycia Cotton Schwartz, son in law, Peter Aston Schwartz III and adored grandchildren, Isaac Abel, Genevieve Irie and Oona Hazel.
Becky was born in Waxahachie, Texas in 1946 and graduated from Lancaster High School in 1964. She completed her BS & MS, Business degrees at Texas A& M Commerce in 1969 and attended SMU Dallas where she completed the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking program in 1981.
She briefly taught at Austin High School, in Austin, Texas, and then moved to San Antonio where she went on to a long career in Banking as a Trust Officer. She retired in 2017 as a Senior Vice President in the Wealth Management Department of Broadway Bank in San Antonio.
Becky volunteered at The Assistance League in San Antonio for over 20 years. When she wasn't working or volunteering she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, who lovingly referred to her as "GB," for Grandma Becky.
She also greatly enjoyed birding, photography, music, collecting ironstone china and traveling with friends, with many memorable travel experiences over the years. She will always and forever be remembered and cherished by her family, and countless friends and colleagues that she made over the years wherever she worked, lived and traveled.
Becky was preceded in death by her grandparents Henry Bowie Barnum, Sr. and Myrtle Stevenson Barnum; her mother, Winnie Mae Lowe Barnum and her father, Henry Bowie Barnum, Jr. In addition to her daughter and family, Becky is also survived by her brother, Henry B. Barnum, III and wife Sandra of Duncanville, Texas; nephews James Henry Barnum and Roger Wilburn Barnum and niece Joan Barnum McGee; her sister, Karen Barnum Fallen of Lancaster, Texas; nieces Summer Fallen Nichols and Brooke Fallen; and sister, Gail Barnum McVey and husband, Al of Waxahachie, Texas; nieces Marlana
Mossman and Clare Parsons.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas – 1315 Barbara Jordan Blvd., Austin, Texas 78723 or to The Assistance League of San Antonio –2611 West Ave., San Antonio, Texas 78201.
Arrangements pending at The Natural Funeral in Lafayette, CO, with a memorial celebration planned in San Antonio, TX for Sunday, December 8th, 1:00pm at La Escondida Celebration Center.
Please check www.thenaturalfuneral.com under Obituaries, Rebecca B. Cotton, for more