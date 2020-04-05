|
|
Rebecca "Becky" Barron Saenz (75) passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in San Antonio, TX. She was born to Leopoldo and Josefina Barron in Edinburg, Texas on September 26, 1944.
Becky graduated from Edinburg High School with the class of 1963, where she was homecoming queen, football sweetheart and best all around senior. She received a degree in business from Pan American College, now known as UTRGV, in 1967. She was a teacher at McAllen High School for several years. After relocating to San Antonio, Becky taught business, typing and shorthand at Edgewood ISD, later transferring to Sidney Lanier High School SAISD.
Becky was predeceased by her parents, an infant brother and her son, Robert "Rob" Martinez. She is survived by her devoted and loving husband Xavier, daughter-in-law Marvella, beloved grandchildren Colton and Meghan, sister Rozanne Barron and cousin/sister Ruby Krautkremer.
The family wishes to thank the Northeast Baptist Hospital and the staff and Sisters' at The Village at Incarnate Word for their prayers and compassion during this difficult time.
We will announce services at a later time, due to social distancing in effect.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 5, 2020